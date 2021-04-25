Canadian National Railway (CNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day moving average is $110.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $119.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.37.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

