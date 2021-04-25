Canaccord Genuity Raises Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) Price Target to $70.00

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE AIF opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 95,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

