Canaccord Genuity Cuts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to $71.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCI. CIBC dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

RCI opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3981 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

