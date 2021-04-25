Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) shares rose 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.90 and last traded at $43.13. Approximately 73,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,379,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. Camping World’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $14,546,124.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary J. George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,699,968 shares of company stock valued at $66,152,573 over the last 90 days. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Camping World by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Camping World by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

