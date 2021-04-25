Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,291.48.

BKNG stock opened at $2,395.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,368.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,303.25 and a one year high of $2,489.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

