Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 9,901 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after buying an additional 5,342,977 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $32,666,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. JMP Securities boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

