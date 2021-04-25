Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,805,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,325,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

