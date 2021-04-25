Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $76.49 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

