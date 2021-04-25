Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 130 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 50.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,207.81.

GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,230.38 and a 52 week high of $2,306.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,877.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

