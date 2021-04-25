Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 3,201 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,628 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,264,000 after acquiring an additional 41,464 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $147.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $148.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

