C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 15,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 275,921 shares.The stock last traded at $30.85 and had previously closed at $31.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,754,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,019,000.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

