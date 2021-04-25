C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.20. The company has a market cap of $394.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after purchasing an additional 480,279 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

