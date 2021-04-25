Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt raised Bunzl to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bunzl from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

