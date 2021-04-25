BTIG Research Raises EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $164.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $158.00 to $164.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.50.

NYSE EGP opened at $154.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $157.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.40.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 16.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 21.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

