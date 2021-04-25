BSCPAD Achieves Market Cap of $95.58 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.94 or 0.00005896 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $95.58 million and $5.80 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00061013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00269251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.20 or 0.01027959 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00023285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,718.91 or 0.99783108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.23 or 0.00636665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.