Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

BMTC stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 294,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

