BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BRP by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BRP by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after buying an additional 201,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.90.

DOOO opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average is $68.30. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $93.88.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. Research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.1031 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

