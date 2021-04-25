Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 301 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.6% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $200.93 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.72 and a 12 month high of $208.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.02 and its 200-day moving average is $170.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

