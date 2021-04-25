Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.0% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture stock opened at $291.74 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.57 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28. The stock has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,998 shares of company stock worth $12,203,375. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

