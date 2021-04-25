Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4,211.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,127,000 after buying an additional 178,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33,574.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,427,000 after buying an additional 167,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,502,617 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $466.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $468.33 and its 200-day moving average is $433.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $254.75 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

