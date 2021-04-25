Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives $46.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,360,000 after buying an additional 337,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 601,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,067,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 97,107 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter worth about $4,297,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,543. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

