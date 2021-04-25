Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.03.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $162.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.08. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $102.97 and a 1-year high of $163.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.