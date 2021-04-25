Brokerages Set Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Target Price at $26.29

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 820.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VST stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,213,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

