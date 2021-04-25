Brokerages Set Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Target Price at $26.29

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.29.
VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
VST stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,213,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
