Brokerages Set Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Price Target at $10.67

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Uniti Group stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). Research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

