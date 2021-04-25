Brokerages Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target at C$29.16

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.16.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CSFB boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TECK.B traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.23. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.73 and a 52 week high of C$29.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

