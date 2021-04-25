Brokerages Set SSE plc (LON:SSE) Target Price at GBX 1,426.33

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,426.33 ($18.64).

Several research analysts recently commented on SSE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,493.50 ($19.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £15.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,439.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,425.23. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,156 ($15.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

