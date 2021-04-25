Brokerages Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price at $25.13

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens downgraded Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 330,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,545,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schneider National by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,174,000 after buying an additional 550,147 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Schneider National by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 824,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after buying an additional 322,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.