Brokerages Set Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) PT at $119.17

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.48. The stock had a trading volume of 203,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,433. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $68.12 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.98. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 64.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

