Brokerages Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) PT at $88.86

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $95.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.03.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,479,000 after buying an additional 189,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Life Storage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Life Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,244,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.