Brokerages Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Price Target at $42.27

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOG. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE HOG opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after buying an additional 78,358 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

