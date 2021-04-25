Brokerages Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target at $16.36

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 103.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 610,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 86.9% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 107,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 50,166 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CommScope by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 534,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 68,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $29,365,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

