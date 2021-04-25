Brokerages Set Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Target Price at $110.68

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:CVX opened at $101.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

