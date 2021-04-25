Brokerages Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Brokerages expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.10. South Jersey Industries posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. 1,837,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

