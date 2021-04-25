Brokerages Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Intrusion posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $296,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,307,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale Booth acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,582,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,386,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 380,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $273.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.35 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

