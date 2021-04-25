Brokerages Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.08). Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDT. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,558,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 386,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,213,000 after acquiring an additional 259,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 241,158 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.51. 252,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,101. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $637.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

