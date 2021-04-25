Brokerages Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Post $1.82 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.86. 1,342,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,814. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,751,000 after buying an additional 107,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after buying an additional 351,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,809,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,943,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,838,000 after buying an additional 167,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

