Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.03 Million

Analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce sales of $58.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.69 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $54.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $223.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.58 million to $226.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $294.77 million, with estimates ranging from $283.47 million to $304.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million.

ALYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $112.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Alithya Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.