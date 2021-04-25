Brokerages Anticipate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post sales of $2.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the lowest is $2.28 billion. The Mosaic posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year sales of $10.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $11.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 44.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 86,783 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $992,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $548,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 12.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,218,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,414. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Mosaic has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

