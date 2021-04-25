Brokerages Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $305.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce $305.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.80 million and the highest is $320.40 million. SunPower posted sales of $454.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The company had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.63 million.

SPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

In other SunPower news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,271.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,668 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,717 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 39.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 124.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,593,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,461,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261,664. SunPower has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

