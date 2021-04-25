Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report $139.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.95 million and the lowest is $132.41 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $249.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $706.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.28 million to $747.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $903.46 million, with estimates ranging from $800.49 million to $971.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%.

STNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -42.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $956,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 22.7% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

