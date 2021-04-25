Brokerages Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. PulteGroup reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

PHM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.91. 1,973,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $54.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

