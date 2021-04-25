Brokerages Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $298.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will report $298.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $302.64 million. Masimo reported sales of $269.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.28. The stock had a trading volume of 343,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,382. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

