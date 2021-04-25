Brokerages Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. FOX posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Macquarie increased their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $38.41 on Friday. FOX has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FOX by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FOX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,543,000 after buying an additional 558,941 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in FOX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,809,000 after buying an additional 191,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $132,311,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

