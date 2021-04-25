Brokerages Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.69. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,282. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $212.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.