Brokerages Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $111.60. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

