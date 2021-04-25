Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $273,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,798.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after buying an additional 52,907 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,040,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after buying an additional 136,208 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFSC traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 263,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,866. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

