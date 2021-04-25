Brokerages Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $727.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post $727.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $695.76 million and the highest is $760.00 million. CAE posted sales of $728.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in CAE by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,126 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 201,887 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,644,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 601,165 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,448 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.42. 358,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,162. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

