Brokerages Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.59) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.45) and the highest is ($1.05). Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of $2.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 226.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $5.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.44 to $18.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.40.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $240.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $271.29.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

