Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,415,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,028. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.09 and a 12-month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

