Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.22 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $14.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $237,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 140.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $762,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.